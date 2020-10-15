Peggy McGee

What if you planned a Javelina Hoedown and no one could come? That is exactly what happened to The Women of Quail Creek’s Scholarship Committee. In preparation for the event, they made sure they had the popular Javelina Cowboy pint sized glasses available. Now they would like to sell their remaining inventory to raise needed funds for the 2021-22 school year scholarships.

To order yours with free QC delivery, please contact Jean Hewitt at fhewitt@yahoo.com or 520-300-6824. Glasses are $8; beer not included!