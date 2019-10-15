It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Dodie Prescott

So, what do a large fish, a hula doll, a mini-Santa mug, and a pair of false teeth, have in common? They’re all props being used by the Performing Arts Guild (PAG) in this year’s show A Christmas Tree Filled With Tradition. Yes, there will be beautiful stories told about Christmas heritage traditions from countries around the world. There will be visits from “special” people, as well as audience participation! This year’s show is sure to put a smile on your face, a memory in your heart, and a song on your lips—not to mention hoots and guffaws of laughter!

The PAG asked residents to submit their holiday traditions, and they have responded! This year’s show promises to provide some heartwarming memories. In addition, the Mixed Chorus will provide incredibly beautiful music to get you in the holiday spirit.

The PAG, as well as all of the residents of Quail Creek, work almost year-round to bring you this show. From building props, writing the script, backstage help, and onstage performers, it’s all done by PAG members, who are non-professionals coming together to wish you a Merry Christmas!

The show is Dec. 5, 6, and 7 and tickets go on sale Oct. 14. This dinner show is $37.50 per person (breakdown of costs: food $20, taxes/service fees $5.50, show $12). You can purchase tickets using cash, check, member card, or credit card at the concierge desk or call 520-393-5822.