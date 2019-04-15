Howard wins most exciting QCMGA Championship ever

Wally Howard won the 2019 QCMGA Championship in a sudden death playoff over Bob Larose on March 19. Howard and Larose tied with scores of 158 after 36 holes. By rule, they then went out and played a three-hole playoff to decide the winner. Some highlights of that playoff were Larose making par on the first hole from way off the green and Larose almost holing out a 130-yard wedge on Coyote 2. On the first sudden death hole Coyote 4, both contestants missed the green and tied each other with bogeys. Finally, on Coyote 5, Howard two putted from off the green and Larose bogeyed the hole after missing his second shot from the fairway.

A crowd of people from the club followed the contestants around the course as they competed. It was obvious to anyone who watched that both competitors enjoyed playing with each other and either one would have deserved the honor of being the Men’s Club Champion for 2019.

The Super Senior Champion (age 75 and above) for 2019 was Michael Eldridge who barely defeated Bob Erickson 167-168.

The following were flight winners in the event: Flight 1, Vance Gross; Flight 2, Bill Chapman; Flight 3, Bob Erickson and Bill Eckebrecht; Flight 4, Paul Pantely; Flight 5, Charles Sobiech; Flight 6, Gary Dwyer; Flight 7, Gordy Johnson and the Copper Division, George Ratts and

John Holmes.