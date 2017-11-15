It’s a Down Home Country Christmas

There’s just a few tickets left and just a few days to get ‘em, so come on down and join us for a knee-slapping, side-splitting, toe-tapping good time at the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild’s Christmas Show, A Country Christmas Down On The Farm!

Whether you laugh or groan, y’all will have more fun than at the county fair greased pig races:

• A cowboy walks into a German car showroom and says, “Audi!”

• I’m directing a cowboy film called, The Sun. It’s set in the west.

• A horse walks into a bar, and the bartender asks, “Why the long face?”

There’s also going to be a heap of singing, dancing and ringing in the holidays with beautiful country Christmas ballads, fancy two-steppin’ and classic Christmas music. This show, featuring your talented friends and neighbors, will put you right into the holiday spirit.

In addition to some countrified, cracker-barrel entertainment, you will also enjoy a delicious dinner to make this more fun than getting lost in a corn maze with a pack of blue tick hound dog puppies.

Sale Dates – Madera Conference Center Lobby: November 6, 9, 15 and 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available only through PAG; they are not available at the concierge desk. Watch for details in your What’s Happening emails for additional ticket information. Tickets are $37.50 for both dinner and more fun than boll weevils in a field full of cotton. Dates of the show are November 30 and December 1 and 2. For information about tickets, contact Pam Campbell at 520-625-2911.

Remember, this is the popular annual Christmas Dinner Show produced by your friends and neighbors who belong to PAG. This is not the Robson-sponsored show.