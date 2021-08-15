Happy Days Are Here Again!

Cyndy Gierada

Yes, they are—and the Performing Arts Guild (PAG) mixed chorus wants to make your days (and nights) even happier by singing for you! This group of 20 have been rehearsing since June to prepare for this musical event!

We’ll do “Dream,” “What a Wonderful World,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” and many others. You’ll even be able to get lost in the ‘50s. The chorus will include their theme song “One Voice.” And a tribute to our country will bring tears of joy to your eyes, and put pride in your hearts! The concert will end with songs to open the holiday season. (Yes, it’s coming sooner than you think.)

All of these songs and many others, will be performed for you at the PAG mixed chorus concert. Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Seating is theater-style and there will be a cash bar.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Mesquite Room of the Kino Conference Center. Tickets are $10 per person, cash or check only, and are non-refundable.