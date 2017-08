Judy Rooney

Sing, Sing, Sing is the theme of this summer’s Community Chorus. A medley of songs from the 40s, Broadway pieces, classical pieces, jazz and spirituals will entertain you and bring back beautiful memories. The concert will be held on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Community Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For information and tickets, call 520-399-1750.