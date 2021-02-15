General Manager’s Report

Melani Caron, General Manager

I have some exciting news for you!

Because the online lap lane pool reservations have been so successful, we have added additional opportunities for you to reserve activities at the Anza Athletic Club using the online reservation system.

Starting Monday, Feb. 1, you will now be able to make reservations from the comfort of your home, or anywhere remote, to play table tennis, swim at the recreation pool, or work out at the gym. All you need to do is log in to the POA website, which can be accessed 24/7. In order to get started, please click on the color-coded box next to the activity you’d like to make a reservation for.

In order to have a successful online reservation system, there are a few housekeeping reminders which are noted below.

Rules Pertaining to All Anza Reservations

Reservations are limited to one per day and three times in any week, defined as Sunday through Saturday. Reservations may be made seven days in advance. The calendar for reservations is a rolling seven-day calendar.

Please note that you can only make a reservation for your own member number. If you log in with another household member’s number, the reservation will be in that member’s name.

If you are unable to show up for your reservation, please cancel online so that another resident can make a reservation. Thank you in advance!