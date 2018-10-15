From Tucson to the top of Everest: Dr. John Klein’s odyssey

Ever dream of scaling the world’s tallest mountain? If not, have you ever wondered what motivates the men and women who risk their lives to do so? Dr. John Klein, Tucson orthopedic surgeon, will share his epic 2017 adventure of scaling Mt. Everest at the Kino Lecture Series opening Monday, October 29, 2018. In addition to Everest, Dr. Klein has scaled the highest peaks on five other continents, leaving only North America’s Denali to conquer. Sharing photographs and samples of climbing gear, he will relate his Everest experience which included sights of death and often defeat.

All Kino Lectures are held at 7:00 p.m. at Quail Creek’s Madera Clubhouse. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased ahead at the Madera Clubhouse Concierge Desk (check only) or at the door on the night of the lecture (cash or check). The lectures are co-sponsored by Quail Creek’s Education Committee and The Women of Quail Creek’s Scholarship Committee. All profits are donated to TWOQC’s Scholarship Fund which awards annual scholarships to senior girls at the two Sahuarita high schools and to women in transition wishing to further their education. Please join us October 29 for this exciting lecture.