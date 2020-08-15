From The New Home Sales Team

We are open and excited to extend an invitation to visit our model homes and Sales Center at Quail Creek. Be assured that we are committed to the health and wellbeing of our customers, homeowners, employees, and guests, and continue to use the additional cleaning and employee protocols previously established so you will feel confident when visiting our community.

Our new website features will help make your home buying journey easier and more convenient. Virtually explore stunning home designs, use interactive tools to personalize floor plans, learn about the amazing resort style amenities, watch community videos, homeowner testimonials, and more!