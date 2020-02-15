From The New Home Sales Team

Lauren Winkowski

The new year is off to a great start with more included features in our Quail Creek homes!

We offer unique Move-In Ready designer homes, professionally outfitted with options and upgrades by our design staff. Choosing a designer home offers an incredible value and is the perfect solution for buyers wanting a quick move-in time frame. There are many benefits of choosing a Move-In Ready Designer Home.

Move in on your time! Our quick move-in homes are either complete or nearing completion; just bring your belongings and begin enjoying your new home.

Value that you can feel! Hand-picked options and upgrades by our professional design staff offer the homeowner a timeless look and feel, all at a great value.

Location, location, location! Move-In Ready homes are often built in the most sought after areas within the community. This includes popular home-sites or lots in neighborhoods that are close to amenities.

Interested? Stop by the Sales Office today and ask an associate for more details.