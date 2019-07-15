From The New Home Sales Team

Robson Resort Communities earned multiple honors at the 2019 annual Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards for its commitment to providing quality purchase and ownership experiences. At each Robson Resort Community, the team of professionals selling, designing, constructing and servicing your new home is committed to delivering the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction. More than promises, each team delivers customer satisfaction.

To enhance the outstanding amenities currently offered at Quail Creek, a proposed concept plan for a future Fitness, Aquatics & Community Center has been unveiled. The preliminary plan for the new Quail Creek Community Center is designed in two phases:

Phase One of the planned 34,970 square foot community center will showcase indoor and outdoor pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, men’s and women’s locker rooms, saunas and a lounge.

Phase Two is designed with social interactions in mind; this phase is slated to include a billiards room, bistro, outdoor terraces and a spacious event lawn.