From good to gorgeous

JoAnn Haberer

On August 27, The Women of Quail Creek will host Elise Marquam-Jahns, a nationally known makeup artist, who will present tips on looking your best regardless of your age. Have you noticed a few unexpected (and unwelcome) changes in your skin and appearance in the past few years? And has it seemed as if these changes have popped up overnight? If so, join us on Monday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse for “Skincare and Makeup Tips and Techniques for Women 50+.”

Skincare and makeup routines that enhanced our appearance in our twenties and thirties aren’t as flattering for us now, but what does work? This presentation will offer tips and techniques to help you look your best. Bring your questions and get real-world answers from the featured make-up artist in the popular blog, sixtyandme.com, which reaches over 500,000 women from around the world. Time permitting, Elise will do a brief demonstration on a volunteer from the audience.