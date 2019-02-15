Nancy Frick

The spirit of Elvis is alive and well at Sandy’s Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. This hilarious and heart-warming play is presented by the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild, produced by Davey Jones and directed by Jay Hochstein. Performances will be in the Crystal Ballroom, in the Madera Clubhouse, on April 11, 12, 13, 2019.

Sandy, played by Sandy Haegele, is the four-times-married-three-times-divorced owner of the chapel who has seen it all and is still looking for love. Bev and Stan, played by Andy Bailey and Leslie Fellner, are getting married as revenge on their exes but a big surprise is in store for them. Vanessa and Bryce, played by Davey Jones and Emilie Ortega, are two outrageous aging stars who are tying the knot as a publicity ploy and to feed their enormous egos. Marvin and Fiona, a gentle postal-worker and a tough ex-con who couldn’t be more in love, played by Ed Radzke and Audrey Fatula, have just one problem, ex-love interest, Fist, played by Ray Hebert. Elvis performers will be played by Mike Vance and Jerry Smith.

Mark your calendars to come and enjoy an evening of laughs and music as well as a bit of heartache from this wonderful play. Four Weddings and An Elvis tickets go on sale February 14 and will be available through the POA website on showare.com or at the Concierge Desk. Theater style seats are just $20 each with a cash bar at 6:00 p.m. and the show starting at 7:00 p.m., April 11, 12, and 13. A presentation by your friends and neighbors, the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild.