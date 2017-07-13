The First Ladies of Song, starring Crystal Stark and produced by Khris Dodge Entertainment, will be presented Monday, March 5, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom with a Cash Bar at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $25.

Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer, Tina Turner—all of these artists have taken the stage and the world by storm with their powerful voices and incredible charm. Crystal Stark, a vocal powerhouse in her own right, brings to life the brilliance of these artists with songs that make you smile, laugh and cry. An American Idol semi-finalist, Crystal is a rare talent that has talent and charisma that just doesn’t stop. She leaves you always wishing the show would never end.

The Cash Bar will remain open through the 15 minute intermission. Beverages purchased at the Cash Bar are permitted in the ballroom.

Tickets available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final (no refunds or exchanges)