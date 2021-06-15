Featuring Stories in the ‘Quail Creek Crossing’

Elizabeth Maddox, Editorial Assistant

What makes a great feature story in the Quail Creek Crossing?

* A milestone, birthday, or anniversary

* Receiving an award or certification

* Publishing a novel, short story, poem, etc.

* Featuring an art piece and your journey as an artist

* Outstanding book review

* Sharing a recipe

Where in the World is the Quail Creek Crossing?

* Traveling out of town, out of state, or out of the country? Take the Quail Creek Crossing with you, snap a photo, and send it to us for a chance to be featured in our Where in the World is the Crossing column!

All in the Family

* Did a family member, one of your children, or grandchildren have an accomplishment that you’d like to celebrate? Send it to us to be featured in our All in the Family column!