Fairchild Blues Tribute: On a Mission from God will be presented Friday, October 6, 2017, at 7:00 pm. in the Madera Clubhouse Ballroom. Cash Bar opens at 6:00 p.m. Ticket price is $23.

With over 32 years of experience in the entertainment business, Fairchild Blues Tribute has entertained political leaders, celebrities, the U.S. Military, major corporations and general audiences of every age and nationality around the world. When these two men step on stage together, their combined combustion of energy creates a show that sets them apart from any other tribute to The Blues Brothers! Combining a good mix of raw comic talent and great music, Fairchild Blues Tribute breathes new life into The Blues by creating a hip, fun and cutting-edge party atmosphere. It’s an experience that will send audiences young and old into a frenzy!

Cash Bar will remain open through the 15 minute intermission. Beverages purchased at the cash car are permitted in the ballroom.

Tickets available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com

All sales final (no refunds or exchanges)