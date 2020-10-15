Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary Fall Fundraiser

Diane Russell

This year’s event features a different format from previous years: an afternoon brunch instead of an evening dinner. It will be held at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music by David Rychener, a cash bar, sit-down brunch, silent auction, and a live auction hosted by the dynamic Letitia Frye! This year’s silent auction will have over 200 exciting items. The featured live auction item is a seven-night stay at a private Caribbean beach house in Belize that sleeps six to eight people. Tickets for the event are $75.

Equine Voices Rescue & Sanctuary was founded in 2004 to rescue equines from neglect, abuse, abandonment, and slaughter. Over 1,200 equines have been rescued since the organization began its work. Currently, 54 horses and four burros call Equine Voices home. About thirty percent of the herd are seniors, over 20 years of age, resulting in significantly increased veterinary, special food, and supplement costs.

Like so many other non-profit organizations, Equine Voices has experienced a drop in donations due to the pandemic. The Fall Fundraiser is their major event to provide a source of donations to help meet monthly operating expenses of $55,000 and to continue an expansion project that began last year. The new Visitor Center, to be named Gulliver’s Guest House in honor of our mascot, is scheduled to be completed this fall.

New for this year, Equine Voices has teamed with Qtego, a fundraising technology firm, that will provide live-streaming of the event whether it’s held at the Tubac Golf Resort or another location should the resort have to be canceled due to the virus. In either case, actual guests and virtual guests can participate using a tablet or computer as well as a mobile phone to register and to bid on silent and live auction items. At the event, there also will be an option to participate for those who do not use any of these technologies.

Although they hope to be able to host the event in-person, they are prepared to host a completely virtual event if necessary. For reservations or more information, visit their website at www.equinevoices.org or call the office at 520-398-2814. You also can visit www.EquineVoices.home.qtego.net to register and to make a reservation.