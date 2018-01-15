Empty bowls offer more than just soup

Peggy McGee

The twelfth annual Empty Bowls fundraiser event will be held on Saturday, February 10 at Valley Presbyterian Church, 2800 S. Camino del Sol in Green Valley. There will be three seatings: 11:00 a.m., noon and 1:00 p.m. This event features soups prepared by several restaurants in the local area. All proceeds are used to provide assistance for the many Valley Assistance Services (VAS) programs offered throughout the year.

VAS programs are geared not only for seniors but also to low-income families in the area. Some of the services they provide include a fall prevention program, a program to provide transportation for shopping and medical appointments, one to help those being released from the hospital, visiting nurses and assistance for those who are unable to pay their rent, mortgage or utility bills. For the latter program this is not a handout but rather the recipients must go through a five-hour training program whose goal is to help them get their finances back on track. VAS’s newest program is designed to benefit those with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones.

Tickets for the soup and bread luncheon meal are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Student tickets for those 17 and under are available for $5. All tickets are cash or check payable to Valley Assistance Services. In addition to enjoying a delicious bowl of soup, those purchasing tickets will be able to choose from the many ceramic bowls that have been lovingly crafted by members of the Quail Creek Ceramics Club. Tickets can be purchased at VAS, Nancy Pantz, Chamber of Commerce and Caylee Cakes. On Mondays from 9:00 to noon tickets can also be purchased at Posada Java. Check What’s Happening to learn about the dates when the tickets will be available for sale at the Madera Clubhouse.

On February 10, there will be raffles for gift baskets as well as a silent auction for some very special original art pieces.

A new selection of bowls will be offered at each seating so no need to fret if you can’t be there at 11:00 a.m.

Questions should be directed to Chris Erickson at 625-5966.