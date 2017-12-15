Empty Bowls needs artisans

Peggy McGee

Valley Assistance Services (VAS) will be sponsoring its first ever Arts and Crafts show at the Community Performing Arts Center in Green Valley on Saturday, February 3 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. All proceeds will be used to benefit the various VAS programs that help low income families and seniors in the local area.

Each artist (or club if several members want to sell together) is asked to pay a $25 rental fee for each 6’ X 3’ table desired. The cost includes a tablecloth. Types of artwork suggested include watercolor, oil, acrylic, clay, ceramic, jewelry, gourds, stationery, quilts, art glass, yard art and woodworking.

Although not required, an artist may elect to donate a piece of artwork to be used in a Silent Auction at Empty Bowls on February 10. Artists may also choose to make a monetary donation.

Reservations are on a first come basis and should include the artist’s name, address, email and phone number, number of tables needed and type of art. Deadline to participate is January 17 or until all tables are sold, whichever comes first. Set-up time for the event is 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. on February 3. Entries and a check payable to Valley Assistance Services should be mailed to Valley Assistance Services, 3950 S. Camino del Heroe, Green Valley, Arizona 85614.

In addition to the Arts and Crafts Fair, VAS is also sponsoring an Empty Bowls 2018 T-Shirt Art Challenge. Those wishing to enter the competition should submit a piece of artwork (maximum 18” x 24”) with the Empty Bowls theme, people having difficulty in life and their bowls empty. Color scheme should be vibrant for placement on a tee shirt. The winning artist’s name will also be included on the tee shirts which will be sold on both February 3 and 10. Artwork may be delivered to Valley Assistance Services from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on January 3 through 5 at the address above which is located in the Springs community.

Questions about the February 3 event as well as the tee shirt challenge should be directed to Chris at 520-625-5966, c.erickson@valleyassistanceservices.org.

Mark your calendars for February 10 for the Empty Bowls lunch to be served at Valley Presbyterian Church. Complete details will be in the January Quail Creek Crossing.