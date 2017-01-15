Diane Borst

We are fortunate to have a very talented staff of 175 employees, without whom we would not enjoy the lifestyle we do here at Quail Creek. These are the smiling faces you see at Anza Fitness Center, Madera Clubhouse, the Grill, the Pro Shop, the front gate and all around the community. They are dedicated to making Quail Creek the great place it is to live.

On December 5, the annual Employee Appreciation Event was held. To begin the event, members of the POA Board of Directors distributed gift cards to the employees. Because of the generosity of the Quail Creek residents who contributed to the fund in appreciation for what the employees do, over $24,000 was available to distribute in the form of Fry’s gift cards. Each employee received a gift card with the amount based on the number of hours worked.

Following the distribution of gift cards, Chef Aris and his staff served a delicious Mexican buffet and desserts. A good time was had by all.

Thank you to all our employees for all you do. A big thank you also to the residents who demonstrated their appreciation for a job well done with their financial contribution.