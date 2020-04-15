Election Committee News

Election Committee

The Election Committee is pleased to announce our new member, Paula Thomason. Paula is a full-time resident of Quail Creek and is a welcome addition to the committee.

The Election Committee has begun planning for the 2020 Election of a Resident Board Member for the Quail Creek POA Board of Directors. We continue to encourage electronic voting to improve efficiency and security, and to reduce the cost to our POA. If you have provided an email address to the POA, you will be registered to vote electronically. If you are not already voting electronically, please stop by the Concierge Desk and provide them with an email for your property, so you can begin voting electronically with this November’s election. Remember, the Concierge Desk will be moving April 29. Why not stop by before then, especially if you’re a snowbird who is leaving town in the near future.

The next meeting of the Election Committee will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m. Due to the remodeling of the Madera Clubhouse, the meeting will be held in the boardroom at the Grill. All residents are welcome to attend; however, space will be limited due to the size of the boardroom. The agenda for the meeting will deal with continued planning for this fall’s election.