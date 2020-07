Janet Johnson, Publicity Committee, QCLGA

Amazing! BobbiJo Rathvon had not one, not two, but three Eagles on April 26 on Quail 6, April 30 on Quail 7, and May 21 on Quail 6. Fabulous! Great job.

Janet Johnson, Publicity Committee, QCLGA

Congrats to Karen! On May 10, Karen had an Eagle on RR number 4.