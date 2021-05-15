Duffers’ Annual  Championship Tournament

Steve Shapiro and Thom Sharples

The Quail Creek Men’s 9-Hole Golf Association (Desert Duffers) held their annual Individual Low Net Championship Tournament on April 20, playing all three 9-hole courses at Quail Creek. The Duffers field had 122 members with five flights. Four flights were based on handicap, and the fifth flight was Super Seniors (golfers over 80 years old). A total of $725 in prize money was awarded with the overall low net and low gross champions also receiving championship license plates. If you live in Quail Creek and are interested in joining the Desert Duffers, contact Membership Chairman Bill Albert at 520-393-1315. Golf is a game. Have fun!

Low Net Champion: Tino Gagliardi, $100 (29)

Low Gross Champion: Roger Shuman $100 (36)

Flight A

1st: Reed Slingerland $50, (32)

2nd: Bruce Beecher $25, (34)

3rd: Curt Summers $15, (34)

Flight B

1st: Gordy Noraine $50, (32)

2nd: Rodney Ollman $25, (35)

3rd: John Beal $15, (36)

Flight C:

1st: Roger Ederle $50, (33)

2nd: Bruce Campbell $25, (33)

3rd: John Chernoski $15, (33)

Flight D:

1st: Mike McGinnis $50, (32)

2nd: Bill Trefethen $25, (33)

3rd: Dave Goodrich $15, (33)

Super Seniors:

1st: Gary LaBarre $50, (31)

2nd: Ken Crombie $25, (32)

3rd: John Messner $15, (34)

Closest to the Pin:

Coyote number 8: Don Schorfhaar $25, (8′)

Road Runner number 6: John Beal $25, (9’6″)

Quail number 8: Dwayne Wiser $25, (22’)