Donate garage sale items for 8th annual Relay For Life

Virginia Hutcheson

The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life team is asking for donated garage sale items to sell at their annual Relay For Life garage sale. All clean, saleable, items such as linen, household, sports, electronic, furniture and more can be sold to raise dollars to fight cancer. From November 6 to 10 please deliver pre-priced sale items (from $.25 on up) to 2494 E. Bluejay Bluff Lane. To volunteer, donate items or for more information about the garage sale and Relay For Life contact Ginny Hutcheson at vhutcheson@msn.com.

Thanks to the generous donations of garage sale items, raffle and 50/50 donations the Quail Creek’s Relay For Life team raised $20,000 for the American Cancer Society in 2016. By Relay For Life 2017 year-end, August 31, 2017, the team raised $22,000 for cancer research and patient programs.

All Relay For Life team proceeds go to the American Cancer Society to fund patient programs, education, advocacy and cancer research. In 2016 the American Cancer Society issued six Cancer Research Grants in Arizona in the amount of $5,249,000. Five of the grants were issued to the University of Arizona.

Cancer patients who have lost their hair after chemo treatments can receive wigs and free make-up lessons through the Look Good Feel Better program. Patients who travel far for treatments may receive free or discounted lodging through the Hope Lodge program. The Road to Recovery program helps patients find rides to and from treatments. Quail Creek has a Road to Recovery Coordinator, Terrie O’Dierno, who helps cancer patients find rides after they contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or cancer.org.