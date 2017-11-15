Desert Duffers signature overnight golf outing

David Larson

The Quail Creek Men’s Nine Hole Golf Club (Desert Duffers) this year went to Prescott, Arizona for this signature event. Under the excellent chairmanship of Duffer Howard Rosenberg and his wife Gloria it was a resounding success.

This year’s event ran from October 8 through 10 and included the wives. There were 57 couples that made the trip and all stayed at the historic Hassayampa Inn located in the town square. The Meet and Greet was held in the hotel lobby where Howard gave instructions for the upcoming two days.

The first day of golf, these were 18-hole events, was held at the Capital Canyon Club, which is a private club. Thanks to Duffer Don Nix for gaining us access to this beautiful course. The second day of golf was held at the challenging Stoneridge Golf Club, which was in excellent shape.

Gloria Rosenberg arranged several events for those ladies that were not playing golf. These included an excellent cooking class, a honey wine and appetizer tasting class, horseback riding and shopping and games.

Next year’s event will be held in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. The Desert Duffers golf on Tuesday mornings. For more information contact our Membership Chairman Bill Albert at 393-1315.