Desert Duffers Provide Needed Support

Thom Sharples

Due to the generous donations from the membership of the Quail Creek Desert Duffers, Mike Senatra was able to present checks to the Sahuarita Food Bank and the Food Bank of Green Valley for $660 each, totaling $1,320. Since January 2020, the Quail Creek Desert Duffers have donated over $4,100 to local food banks and organizations. The Desert Duffers are the Men’s 9-Hole Golf Association in Quail Creek. For more information regarding the Desert Duffers golf club, please contact the membership chairman, Bill Albert at 520-393-1315.