Desert Duffers Donate to the First Tee Green Valley

Steve Shapiro

On June 15, the Quail Creek Men’s Nine Hole Golf Association, the Desert Duffers, held a 50/50 raffle at their weekly tournament. The raffle raised a total of $430 for the scholarship fund for children participating in the First Tee Green Valley. The First Tee is an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens. Through after-school and in-school programs, they help shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf.

The Desert Duffers have donated more than $3,000 to local food banks and organizations in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area in 2021.

If you are interested in joining the Desert Duffers, visit www.quailcreekduffers.com.