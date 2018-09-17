Dancing Colors of Wool October 12th-14th

Ron and Vicki Sullivan

Mark your calendars for October 12, 13 and 14. Quail Creek will host its third annual fall Mata Ortiz pottery, Zapotec weaving and Taxco jewelry show at the Kino Conference Center.

Join us for master Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutierrez’s “Traditional Zapotec Dyes: Survival in the Modern World” lecture and dye demonstrations every day at 1:00 p.m.

Peruse his displays of eye dazzling colors as they appear to dance and glow, evoking the many moods of his Zapotec heritage. Woven by hand, he and the Gutierrez family evoke the intricacies of traditional Zapotec art.

Porfirio writes, “This art form is a deep part of my culture and in my life. It is like my native language or our ceremonies. The cochineal produces a color just like the color of our blood, the weft and the warp are like the tissue in our body. Textiles are our second skin as well as a means of expression.”

For the first time, master potter Lila Silveira will be a featured artist at Quail Creek’s Kino Conference Center.

Returning for the third consecutive year, Lydia Quezada, Pabla Talavera Quezada and Moroni Talavera Quezada. Lydia, sister of world renowned potter Juan Quezada, and her family will be demonstrating their intricate slip designs.

If you have ever wanted to paint with a master, now is your chance. Register for the new “Paint with Lydia” workshop on Friday, just before the show opens. Class is limited to 15 prepaid participants who will learn from Pabla and Moroni Quezada as their mother paints. Cost is $100. All supplies provided. No experience necessary. Contact Ron and Vicki for registration information at ron.vicki.sullivan@gmail.com.

Weather permitting, the potters will fire pottery about 2:00 p.m. on Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Rounding out the event is jewelry made from contemporary Mata Ortiz pottery shards and 92.5 percent silver by Agustin Torres Beltran, a Nahuatl Indian in Taxco, Mexico. Each piece is one-of-a-kind, totally hand formed.

The workshop is Friday, October 12 10:00 a.m.-noon.

Show hours are Friday, October 12 noon-5:00 p.m.; Saturday, October 13 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.; Sunday, October 14 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.