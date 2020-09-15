Coming Up: Madaras Gallery September Sidewalk Sale!

Laurie Martell, Gallery Associate

Madaras Gallery presents the Annual September Sidewalk Sale featuring incredible savings on select gallery merchandise from the warehouse on Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, September 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inside the gallery, enjoy the final days of early bird discounts on holiday cards, 2021 calendars, canvases, and more. Masks and social distancing will be adhered to. Please sign up for a time slot by calling 520-615-3001. Madaras Gallery is located at 3035 N. Swan and is open seven days a week. Visit our website at www.madaras.com.