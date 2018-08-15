Cancer fundraising goal still possible

Ginny Hutcheson

The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay For Life Team has so far raised a record setting $29,259 to fund cancer research, patient programs, education and advocacy for the American Cancer Society. The team is hoping to raise the last $741 prior to the August 31, 2018 Relay For Life end of year. The upcoming November cancer garage sale dollars will go to the 2019 fundraising year.

Thanks to the generosity of the Quail Creek residents, the American Cancer Society now has $29,259 but the team would love to make it a round number of $30,000. The Quail Creek Fights Back Relay Team held the 2017 garage sale, joined with The Women of Quail Creek for their annual winter luncheon/style show, secured local sponsorships and received generous individual donations to reach their all-time-high fundraising dollars. The whole of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Relay For Life 2018 teams have raised a total of $41,094 to help the American Cancer Society provide research grants and patient programs. Locally, the University of Arizona receives yearly cancer research grants from the dollars we raise.

To help the team reach their $30,000 goal, go to www.relayforlife.org/gvsahuaritaaz and click on the Quail Creek team. Individual donations may be made by clicking on the individual names. For more information about joining the team and the upcoming team activities, contact Team Captain Ginny Hutcheson at vhutcheson@msn.com.