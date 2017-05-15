Can You Name That Tune? Fine out on May 24

You are invited to an evening of musical trivia and fun with your friends and neighbors. The Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild is hosting another Name That Tune evening on May 24.

Quick! Who sang Roll Over Beethoven? Yes, of course it was the late, great Chuck Berry. That was an easy one. We’ll have many more questions, some easy and some more challenging for you to ponder.

If this event is anything like the previous ones, it will be a lot of laughs. We’ll take you back to the songs and musical artists that inspire some great memories. And there will be fabulous prizes!

Our Name That Tune evenings last year were very popular and everyone had a good time recalling fun facts about the music of their lives.

Admission is free as a thank you for your enthusiastic support of PAG and its Christmas shows and spring plays. A cash bar will be available Wednesday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Madera Clubhouse Copper (Coffee) Lounge.

Come as a team or come by yourself. Either way, you’ll leave humming a happy tune.

PAG is an activity open exclusively to Quail Creek residents. We are your friends and neighbors who enjoy all aspects of live theater. We welcome you to join us and participate onstage, backstage, making costumes, building sets, finding props, selling tickets, ushering or cheering from the audience.

See you on May 24 at 5:30 p.m.!