Born Country – the Music of Alabama will be on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. A cash bar will open at 6:00 p.m., with the show starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom. Tickets cost $26.

This show is produced by Born Country.

Never in the history of country music has any one band been more awarded than the band, Alabama. From small town Ft Payne, AL to the highest stages around the world and the hallowed grounds of the Grand Ole Opry, the music of Alabama is timeless and stands today as a guide for the best in country music. This small band of related cousins and friends went on to hold the record of 22 continuous number-one hits in a row, which still stands today, with three more number-one hits added along the way.

Born Country has put all these hits and more into an incredible show that will jaunt you down memory lane of the greatest time in country music. You’ll experience high energy, incredible musicianship and songs and melodies you can remember, connect with and sing along to.

Before there was Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn or Alan Jackson, there was the radio-dominant legend, Alabama. This music was Born Country!

All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges.

Tickets are available at Quailcreek.ShoWare.com, at the Madera Clubhouse concierge desk or by calling 520-393-5822.