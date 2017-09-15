Author Margaret Regan will speak at DCQC September 16 meeting

Cindy Mayron

Author Margaret Regan will speak about her newest book, Detained and Deported: Stories of Immigrant Families Under Fire, at the Democratic Club of Quail Creek meeting on Saturday, September 16, at 3:00 p.m., at the Madera Clubhouse Silver Room. The public is welcome to attend.

Regan, a longtime journalist in Tucson, is the author of two prizewinning books on immigration. Detained and Deported: Stories of Immigrant Families Under Fire (2015) investigates the fate of undocumented immigrants who are arrested long after they’ve established lives and families in the United States. The book won a starred review in Publishers Weekly and was named one of 100 Must-Read Books About the Southwest by BookRiot, and selected for the United Methodists Women’s Reading Program.

The Death of Josseline: Immigration Stories from the Arizona Borderlands (2010) chronicles the tragic deaths of migrants in the desert, was a Common Read for the Unitarian Universalist Church. Both books were named Top Picks in the Southwest Books of the Year competition.

Known locally for her award-winning art reviews in the Tucson Weekly, Margaret has a bachelor’s degree in French from the University of Pennsylvania; she also studied French at the Sorbonne in Paris. She has twice traveled to Guatemala, where she studied Spanish in two tiny schools in the colonial city of Antigua.

After working as French editor for TV Guide magazine and as a children’s book editor at McGraw-Hill in New York, Margaret turned to journalism. She started as a reporter at the Express-Times in Easton, PA, and began writing for the Tucson Weekly in 1990. She recently won the Arizona Press Club’s top journalism prize for arts criticism. She has also won many awards for her border reporting and her stories on the Irish immigrant experience. She reports regularly on the arts for The Buckmaster Show, KVOI AM 1030, Tucson.

Margaret’s work has been published in The Guardian, the Washington Post, Al Jazeera English, Utne Reader, Sojourners, Newsday, Black + White, Photovision, Edible Baja Ariona and in many other regional publications. She has been a TEDx speaker, in Phoenix, and she has appeared on NPR, C-Span Book TV, WHYY Philadelphia, KPFK Los Angeles, Pacifica and many other radio stations. She’s a regular speaker at the Tucson Festival of Books.

Her books have been adopted in many university classrooms, including the University of California Davis, Loyola University Chicago, Santa Clara University, Franklin Marshall College, James Madison University, Butler University, St. Edward’s University, Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.

