August PCQC Photo Contest: Animals

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek continued with its monthly member’s contest, with August having the topic of animals. Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject was a fun one for the members and drew 22 entries. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site at www.tinyurl.com/y6djzt9a.

Larry Hudson won first place with his photo “Owl Close-up.” Larry commented, “I photographed this owl at the [Arizona-] Sonora Desert Museum bird flight. Although I have taken numerous photographs of owls here in Quail Creek and the Museum, I was particularly lucky this time to be standing right next to the location where the owl landed. The owl was located just above me, and this allowed me to catch a close-up with a reflection of the sun in his eyes.” Larry used a Canon Rebel T2i for the photo. Parameters included a shutter speed of 1/1000 sec, f/11, and ISO 400 and a focal length of 521 mm. The photo was post processed in Adobe Lightroom.

Shari Rogers took second place with her photo “Beauty.” Shari commented, “Driving down a country road, I believe in Oregon, I came upon beauty. I have had a love of horses since I was able to walk, and she truly was magnificent with those large, kind eyes. When photographing horses, to me it’s all about the eyes. She kept watching me, wanting a good scratch on her ears, and in turn she posed so I could get her portrait.” The camera used was a Nikon D3300. Shooting parameters included a shutter speed of 1/1250 sec, f/5.0 and ISO 400, and a focal length of 82 mm. The photo was processed in Windows Photo Editor.

The photo “Snooze You Lose,” by Steve Piepmeier, placed third. Steve said, “On the PCQC field trip to the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, we were treated to behind the scenes talks and a rhino viewing. Finally, we were out to photograph on our own, and this wonderful couple of lions sleeping was just perfect for our monthly challenge—animals.” The photo was taken with a Panasonic DC-ZS200. Parameters included a shutter speed of 1/320 sec, f/6.4, ISO 200, and a focal length of 132 mm.

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and also schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month, at 7 p.m., at the Kino Conference Center, Mesquite Room. Room/venue can vary each month. During the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are meeting via Zoom. Consult the club’s constantly updated website at www.pcqc.org, as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information.