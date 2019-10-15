August 2019 PCQC Photo Contest – Construction

Jim Burkstrand

The Photo Club of Quail Creek (PCQC) continued with its monthly member’s contest with August having the topic of construction. Each club member could enter up to three photos taken in the last three years. This subject was a fun one for the local residents and drew 27 entries as Quail Creek has a lot of new home construction going on. All of the photos can be seen on our Flickr site at www.flickr.com/photos/129343350@N08/albums/72157710771775792.

Pete Murphy won first place with his photo Spider Web. Pete commented, “In August, my wife and I usually go to Cambria, CA for a week’s vacation to enjoy the cool breeze off the ocean, and get away from Arizona summer heat, while visiting our friends. In the morning, I usually go wandering around their yard looking for deer that roam around the neighborhood all day. On my travels I ran across this spider web that looked very interesting because of the dew that was on it from the morning. A fog and the spider lying in wait.” Pete used a Samsung Galaxy smart phone to capture this.

Steve Piepmeier took second place with his photo Last Joist. Steve commented, “Construction is always going on all around us here in Quail Creek. Early morning to the south we can watch a new unit fill out to completion. The crane arrives and with great efficiency, the joists are put in place. Catching the Santa Ritas in the background foreshortened, we feel a closeness to nature. As the last joist is positioned, our activities begin.” Steve used a Canon PowerShot while standing on a stepladder. The photo was shot at 1/1000 sec, f 6.4.

The photo Home on a Waterway by Jim Burkstrand placed third. Jim said, “I was out for my early morning walk through Quail Creek and came across this view with a leading line, a simple drainage ditch. The line led my eye into some new construction that was occurring in an adjoining community, Stone House. As is often said, the best camera is the one you have with you. In this case I had my smart phone, a Google Pixel 3a, with me on my walk.”

The Photography Club of Quail Creek has a monthly photo contest for its members and also schedules numerous photo field trips for members throughout the year. Meetings are held the second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Kino Conference Center in the Mesquite Room. The room venue could vary each month. Consult the club’s constantly updated website at www.pcqc.org as well as the weekday HOA What’s Happening for additional information.