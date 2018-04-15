April TGIF – Southern Charm

April T.G.I.F. is Southern Charm on Friday, April 27, 2018. The cash bar opens at 5:15 p.m. with the dinner buffet beginning at 6:00 p.m. The evening will feature “The DRIFT.”

Menu items include: Ambrosia salad, green salad with ranch and Italian dressing; macaroni and cheese with smoked pork belly and green chilies; peas and carrots; fried chicken, meat loaf; brown gravy and mashed potatoes. There will be apple cobbler with Bourbon sauce for dessert.

Ticket price is $21 (all inclusive) and are available at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com or by calling 393-5822 to order by phone.