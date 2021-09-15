Anza Athletic Club Class Descriptions

Karate–Beginning Stan Herum Gain physical, psychological and emotional benefits, including breathing, relaxation, power, stretching, and self-defense in this progressive class. Class limit 24.

Classic Movement Lois Bossert This workout consists of a warm-up, 20 minutes of low impact aerobics set to music, and 20 minutes of muscle toning using hand weights and/or stretch resistance bands, followed by stretch and relaxation. Chairs can be used if desired. Class limit 24.

Gentle Yoga Angelika Adkins Experience a slower paced Hatha yoga practice. Not intense or strenuous on the body. The session is followed by a guided musical journey into deep relaxation. Class limit 24.

HIIT-Fit Laura McMurtry High intensity interval training: 35- to 45-minute class focusing on a full range of activities that will tone and provide a great cardio workout. Class limit 16.

Low–Impact Tabata Lois Bossert Low-impact tabata consists of 20 seconds of moderate- to high-intensity, followed by a 10-second break. There are 8 sets in a Tabata. After a set is complete, a 30-second break follows with a cool-down stretch and relaxation. Class limit 24.

Mat Pilates Elizabeth Krigbaum Mat Pilates involves performing Pilates exercises on the floor using a Pilates or yoga mat, which employs controlled breathing during body weight-restricted movement to build core strength. Class limit 24. (Class starts in October!)

Men’s Yoga Laura McMurtry Yes, real men do yoga! Participants will safely learn and practice various poses that will stretch tight muscles and improve alignment, balance, and strength. Perfect for golfers, pickleball players, and anyone looking to improve mobility. 40- to 45-minute class. Class limit 20.

Pound® Fit Christina Ross Pound® fitness is perfect for letting loose, toning up, and rockin’ out! This class is easily modified to all ages and abilities. It is a mix of drumming and fitness … exercise in disguise! Bring a yoga mat. Class Limit 24.

Senior Balance Laura McMurtry Target audience: Adults 60 and older who are ambulatory, concerned about falling, and interested in improving flexibility, balance, and strength; those who may have fallen in the past and have restricted their activities because of concerns about falling. Learn to improve strength, coordination, and balance. 45- to 50-minute class. Class limit 12.

Zumba Mae Weravetz Zumba is a fun interval workout where classes move between moderate and low intensity dance moves designed to get your heart rate up and boost cardio endurance. The class has easy-to-follow dance moves with Latin and contemporary rhythms. All fitness levels are welcome. Class limit 24.

Zumba Toning Annette Mesa Tone all target zones and have a blast dancing to fun rhythms set to high energy Latin and international beats during the cardio portion of class. Use 2- to 7-pound weights for the stationary portion of the class. Designed to tone, enhance, and increase muscle endurance. Class limit 24.