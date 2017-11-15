Anza Athletic Club Class Descriptions

Aprylmarie’s Stretch Class: Consists of standing stretching and floor work. Short relaxation time ends each class. Bring mat, water and a happy attitude.

Audio Aquatics: Informal, resident-led aerobics exercise in the pool. Music or exercise CD’s are used for structure. No Fees! Come anytime and join the fun.

Ballet For Seniors: Unstructured opportunity to practice ballet routines and steps w/like-minded residents. Resident-led and no fees

Barre Belles: A challenging combination of Yoga, Barre and Pilates; you will lose weight, shape your body and strengthen your core. Bring a mat and strap, $8/class.

Beginner Body Balance Yoga: For anyone new to yoga or wanting to review basics of yoga. Focus on alignment, core strength and balance for more flexibility. Great for stress management and lower blood pressure.

Body Balance Yoga: Take yourself and your body back in time. Increase your strength and flexibility; improve your breath, balance and even your golf game with Body Balance Yoga! Connect the mind and the body using the breath. This class is structured for beginners. Bring your own yoga mat, blocks and a strap.

Body Balance Chair Yoga: Yoga poses for relaxation stretching and balance using a chair as a prop. This class is suitable for all, including those with limited mobility.

Cardio Pump: Barbell class will sculpt, tone and strengthen your entire body, fast! Focuses on low weight loads and high repetition movements. Burn fat, gain strength and quickly produce lean body muscle. This unique class works every major muscle group.

Community HIIT-FIT: High Intensity Interval Training program. Practice sessions are similar to the HIIT-FIT class held each week. Includes a full range of activities that will tone and provide a great cardio workout! No fees!

Dancercize: Exercise to music! An invigorating hour of dance using easy to follow steps. Move to Contemporary, Latin and Country and Rock music guaranteed to make you smile, improve your balance and build endurance. No fees!

Dancin’ with Nancy: Low impact dance class choreographed and taught by a volunteer resident. Previous dance experience helpful. No fees but pre-registration is required.

Gentle Yoga: Experience a slower pace Hatha yoga practice. Not intense or strenuous on your body. Practice followed by guided musical journey into deep relaxation.

HIIT-FIT: High Intensity Interval Training program. Classes are designed specifically for participants and include a full range of activities from full body workouts to toning, cardio and more specific areas of interest. Kettlebells are used as well.

Hula Hooping: A great way to build core strength and tone your entire body while getting a challenging cardiovascular workout. Bring your water! (No fee)

Keep Moving, Seniors!: A class designed specifically for seniors and those with arthritis. All exercises are sitting or standing and involve low impact stretch moves. Free!

Low Impact Aerobics: Work with weights, balls and bands. There is no floor work and the class is taught with music in the background.

Pilates and Back Care: Helps strengthen the back, abs and core muscles to improve posture, balance and alignment and relieve back pain. No experience required and all levels welcome. Bring a mat and large towel to class.

POUND Rockout!: Full body cardio jam session, combining light resistance with constant simulated drumming with lightly weighted drumsticks called Ripstix. Fuses cardio, Pilates, strength movements, plyometrics and isometric poses. Bring yoga mat and water. For all ages and fitness levels.

Prana Yoga: Explore movement with breath, natural energy and the ease of motion while building upon basic yoga techniques. Work safely into more advanced poses. Discover the mind/body connection through inhalation and exhalation. Experience and enjoy complete body relaxation with Prana Yoga.

Step Express: A fun 30-minute step aerobics class to kick start your day. Bring water; $3/class

Strength and Stretch: Focus on strength training and stretching. Uses a variety of equipment-hand weights, tubing and stability balls. Complete body workout! Bring mat and water.

Total Body Step: Step aerobics which also incorporates toning segments, ending with ab work and stretching. A total body workout! $6/class

Table Tennis: Come out and enjoy the game with others of like-mind. Equipment provided if you don’t have your own. Fun for everyone. Drop in anytime.

Tai Chi Yang 24 for Beginners: Yang style in a class designed for those new to Tai Chi

Tai Chi: Introduction to Yang for Seniors: Introducing Yang style Tai Chi with modifications for seniors. Learn the forms that make up the core movements that will become part of a sequence of forms totaling 24 in all. This is beginner level class and will promote a sense of well-being and health.

*Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention: Tai Chi for Arthritis developed by Dr. Paul Lam. A beginner level class suitable for anyone. No prior Tai Chi knowledge required.

*Tai Chi: 48 Combination: Yang, Chen, and Wu and Sun Tai Chi Styles rolled into a single form.

Tai Chi: Yang/Sun 97: A session for those who have already learned the Forms and want to exercise them.

Tai Chi: Yang 108: A session for those who have already learned the Yang Long Form and want to exercise.

Tappin’ with Nancy: Aerobic tap class that requires some knowledge of basic steps and combinations. No fees. Pre-registration required.

Yin Yoga: A relaxing and rejuvenating yoga class for the mind, body and spirit. Experience calm, sustained supported stretches for the back, hips and legs. Yin specifically targets the joints and connective tissues in the hips, pelvis and lower spine to release and ease pain. No experience required.

Yoga For All: Entry level class safely develops and improves yoga practice using fundamental poses. Designed to be safe for all body types. Free for veterans*

Yoga for Men: Designed specifically for men. Safely learn and practice various poses that will stretch tight muscles, while improving alignment, balance and strength.

* Zumba Toning – Features rhythms set to high energy Latin and international beats. Learn how to use lightweight, maraca-like Toning Sticks or hand weights to enhance rhythm and tone all target zones, including arms, abs, and thighs. Zumba toning is the perfect way to sculpt your body naturally while having a total blast!