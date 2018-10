Quail Creek will be conducting its annual garage sale on Saturday, November 10, 2018, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. We anticipate having over 200 homes participating. Plan on attending this annual community-wide garage sale. There will be a separate manned vehicle lot with everything from golf carts to cars to RVs in the Madera Clubhouse parking lot. Entry into Quail Creek will be at 8:00 a.m.