Amphibians and Reptiles of Madera Canyon – October 22

Friends of Madera Canyon brings you Amphibians and Reptiles of Madera Canyon presented by John Murphy, author of the new book Arizona’s Amphibians & Reptiles. The lecture will take place on Monday, October 22, 2018 at the Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

We welcome John Murphy, a research Associate in Zoology at Chicago’s Field Museum. John is also an experienced teacher at the high school and college levels, an author of several scientific books and a photographer. A new resident of Quail Creek, he continues research work on the ecology, behavior and evolution of reptiles and amphibians. John will be presenting his photography in a talk on amphibians and reptiles of Madera Canyon and adjacent Green Valley.

Ticket price is $10. Tickets are only available at the door the night of the lecture.

For further information please contact Carole deRivera at 520-207-5318.