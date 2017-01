Joyce Finn

Acrylic and Watercolor Painting

January 9, 2017 through May 8. 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. every Monday

Fee $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers per class

Medium Watercolor and Acrylics

All levels of experience welcome.

Location: Fine Arts Studio in the CATE Building

Registration starts December 15. Class is limited to 10 students.

Call Joyce Finn to register. Prepayment for four lessons is required.

Supply lists will be available with registration.