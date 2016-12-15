6th annual  Pancake Breakfast to benefit  GV Fire Corps

Dennis Mart

A pancake breakfast will be held on Friday, January 13, 2017, at the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse. The event will run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Green Valley Fire Corps. Fire Corps members are all volunteers from the local area and many live in Quail Creek. They assist the Green Valley Fire District in various areas, including non-emergency assistance, the capture/relocation of snakes and other desert pests from resident’s property, conducting the smoke alarm battery replacement and smoke alarm replacement programs, SHIM home safety inspections, installation of residential lock boxes and other duties. We hope you will join us to support this worthwhile cause and enjoy a great breakfast.