2nd annual Firefighters Ball set for March 11

Green Valley Firefighters Foundation presents a Red Carpet Event, the second annual Firefighters Ball, on Saturday, March 11, 2017 in the Quail Creek Madera Clubhouse Crystal Ballroom.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:00 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket price is $50 per person.

The Green Valley Firefighters Foundation is hosting our second annual Firefighter’s ball on March 11, 2017, at the Quail Creek Country Club. The mission of the Green Valley Firefighters Foundation is to enrich the lives of our firefighters, their families and our community by funding educational and innovative learning opportunities for higher education for our local firefighters and their children.

We are raising funds to assist with Firefighter Education. Studies shows the average cost to train a Paramedic is $7,200. These events are one way to try and offset these costs and build our Foundation, for future education endeavors such as tuition reimbursement and continuing education. As we look towards the future we hope to enhance and enrich our children’s career paths with a college education.

Please call 520-625-9400 to order tickets or for further information. Tickets sales are limited to 250.