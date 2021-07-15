2021 Tournament Play for the QC Billiards Club

Alphie Smith

With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the Quail Creek Billiards Club (QCBC) has resumed tournament play with other billiards clubs in the Tucson and Green Valley area. The QCBC Travelling Team of eight members competed in 8-ball at SaddleBrooke One on Saturday, June 19. Dennis Desmond, tournament chair for QCBC, will be scheduling more events through the rest of the year. The club is open to any resident. The new QCBC brochure and membership forms can be picked up at the kiosk for clubs in the Madera Clubhouse.