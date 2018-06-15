Quail Creek Country Club brings you the 2019 Monday Night Variety Show series produced by TAD Management, Khris Dodge Entertainment and SixFeetUp.

New Monday Night Variety Show season ticket packages are on sale through June 30, 2018.

Individual tickets will be on sale, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com or at Concierge 520-393-5822.

Monday, January 7, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – The Chicago Experience – A Tribute to the Legendary Band (Khris Dodge Entertainment)

Starring Chach Snook and Matthew Holter, 23 gold albums, five number one albums, 21 top-ten singles and 100+ million albums sold. Celebrate the music and majesty of the original “rock and roll band with horns.” Two vocalists blend seamlessly with amazing horn and rhythm sections to recreate the signature sound of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members. The Chicago Experience features Saturday in the Park, If You Leave Me Now, Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is, and many, many more. It’ll be an evening of the greatest hits from the greatest band of all time.

Monday, January 21, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – The Diamonds (TAD Management)

Classic Rock & Roll with today’s attitude! In 1957 The Diamonds released an instant million selling hit called Little Darlin’. The song continues to sell worldwide and has been dubbed “the National Anthem of Rock and Roll.” To date it has sold approximately 20 million copies.

Through the years since the release of Little Darlin’, The Diamonds have learned one important lesson – the durability of this classic rock and roll music is as much about the future as it is about the past. As a result, The Diamonds continue to expand their audience to this day, performing in a variety of venues and settings worldwide. These performances include playing with symphony orchestras, in performing arts theatres and major concert halls, on cruise ships, in casinos, at county and state fairs, on tours of England, Ireland, Brazil, Chile, Korea and Japan, for benefit concerts, corporate conventions and at nightclubs. “We’ve been pleased to find a growing audience among all age groups. They love songs they can understand, remember and actually sing the words to… today, tomorrow or even 20 years from now.”

Monday, February 4, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – Trio – The Music of Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmy Lou Harris (Khris Dodge Entertainment)

Starring Mindy Ronstadt and Heather Hardy, the trio celebrates the collaboration of Grammy® award-winning hall-of-fame artists Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris. The soaring vocals and tight harmonies on the 1987 and 1999 albums scored the group three Grammys and several Top 10 hits. Mindy Ronstadt and Heather Hardy lead Trio, with Ronstadt’s vocal stylings closely resembling those of her famous aunt and Hardy’s smoky alto voice and expert fiddle playing honoring Harris’ brilliance.

Monday, February 18, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – The Gothard Sisters (TAD Management)

The Gothard Sisters are a dynamic group of three sisters, whose impressive array of talents have set them apart as one of the most refreshing and compelling acts in Celtic music today. The sisters’ unpredictable and theatrical flair brings a youthful splash to the time-honored tradition of Celtic folk music, bridging the gap between modern Pop and Folk-Rock with a sunny, optimistic style that has been described as “beautifully-arranged, melodic-minded Celtic Folk-Pop.”

Monday, March 11, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – Sherie Ray Parker – World Famous Bette Midler Tribute (TAD Management)

Sherie Rae Parker is the No. 1 Bette Midler impersonator in the world with performances from Las Vegas to cities and countries around the world! Major production shows, to name a few: Legends in Concert, American Superstars, Stars in Concert (in Berlin), Serendipity (a musical comedy), A Really Big Show and Tribute the Concert have made Sherie their best Bette.

“I feel a special closeness to Bette,” Sherie remarks. “Our voices are a lot alike. I love her humor and energy on the stage! Her style and ability to take me to another place…it’s always a challenge! I am definitely having a great time!”

Monday, March 25, 2019, 7:00 p.m. – Super Sixties Show (SixFeetUp)

If you can remember the ’60s (and even if you can’t) you will love Super Sixties. Of the hundreds of memorable ’60s songs, we perform fifty of the very best to capture the energy, the emotion and the excitement of the decade.

The Sixties may be 50-years ago but our music and stories will make it seem like yesterday. SixFeetUp will help you re-experience the British Invasion, when the Beatles, Petula Clark and their friends ruled the charts; we’ll take you on a musical tour of the USA with stops in California, Memphis, Detroit and New York; to hear No. 1 hits from Elvis, the Beach Boys, the Doors, the Supremes and James Brown.

Every song in Super Sixties will take you back to that time when your transistor radio was playing the best music of our generation. Listen, laugh, sing-along, dance, you will be doing it all as SixFeetUp brings back the Super Sixties.