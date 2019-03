2019 Arizona Diamondbacks: Quail Creek Bus Trip schedule

The 2019 Arizona Diamondbacks Games via Quail Creek Bus Trips to Chase Field schedule is now available.

The price includes round trip bus ride to Chase Field in Phoenix, driver’s gratuity, game ticket and bottled water on the bus ride.

Pre-payment is due at the time of sign up. Official game tickets will be passed out on the bus. The seats are located in Section 111; a short walk from our drop off point. There are only 50 tickets available per game! Get your tickets now at QuailCreek.ShoWare.com.

Sunday, April 7: D-backs vs Boston Red Sox, Game Time 1:10 p.m.; Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m.; Tickets $90; Deadline to purchase tickets is March 20 by 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: D-backs vs Chicago Cubs, Game Time 1:10 p.m.; Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m.; Tickets $80; Deadline to purchase tickets is April 10 by 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1: D-backs vs New York Yankees, Game Time 12:40 p.m.; Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 9:00 a.m.; Tickets $90; Deadline to purchase tickets is April 10 by 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: D-backs vs San Francisco Giants, Game Time 1:10 p.m.; Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m.; Tickets $62; Deadline to purchase tickets is June 5 by 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 1: D-backs vs Los Angeles Dodgers, Game Time 1:10 p.m.; Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m.; Tickets $62; Deadline to purchase tickets is August 14 by 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 29: D-backs vs San Diego Padres, Game Time 1:10 p.m. Bus departs Madera Clubhouse at 10:00 a.m.; Tickets $54; Deadline to purchase tickets is September 11 by 4:00 p.m.