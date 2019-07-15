2019 annual QCPOA Board of Directors election – deadline Monday, September 9, 2019

Quail Creek Election Committee

The annual election to fill one of the two resident-elected POA Board positions will take place this fall. The person elected will serve a two-year term on the POA Board responsible for running our community and ensuring it continues to be the great place it is to live. Being a POA Board member requires a commitment of time and energy, but the results can be so rewarding as you have the satisfaction of knowing you are making a positive contribution to the community in which you live. You can make a difference!

Further information regarding qualifications required for candidates, the candidate packet and deadlines are available on the 2019 POA Election webpage. Hard copies are available at the concierge desk. In order for your candidate information to be published in the Quail Creek Crossing, the letter of intent (sealed) must be delivered to the concierge desk by 4:00 p.m. August 16, 2019. Final submission deadline is 4:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019.