13th annual Quail Creek Business Expo February 11

For home improvement or repairs, new products, insurance providers, legal or financial advisors and many other offerings, don’t miss the always popular Quail Creek Business EXPO on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All areas of the Madera Clubhouse and parking lot will be used for this annual event.

Come and check out more than 65 vendors with the products and services we all need. From solar to wrought iron, from garage storage to floor coatings, from pest control to new golf carts, from homeowner to dental insurance, all manner of goods, household and personal-related businesses will be present. A special feature will be the local non-profit organizations located in the Silver Room. They will present opportunities for volunteering and to discuss their service areas.

Lunch – brats with all the trimmings – will be available for purchase in the clubhouse. Green Valley’s own radio station, KGVY, will broadcast live from the event throughout the day.

The Quail Creek Business EXPO is sponsored by the Quail Creek Performing Arts Guild to benefit Quail Creek residents and the surrounding Green Valley and Sahuarita communities. It should not be confused with other home improvement shows put on by outside business ventures.

Come join friends and neighbors as you visit with these tried and true businesses that have received positive references from your Quail Creek neighbors.