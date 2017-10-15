13th annual Arts and Crafts Fair – November 4

Quail Creek’s thirteenth annual Fall Festival Arts and Crafts Fair will take place Saturday, November 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Madera Clubhouse and Creative Arts and Technology Center.

Quail Creek residents and clubs prepare all year to bring you unique handmade treasures that you won’t find anywhere else. You can find everything from homemade quilts, pottery, art glass, jewelry, gourds, yard art, paintings, soaps and lotions and much more. We will have over 150 venders selling in the Madera Clubhouse and The Creative Arts and Technology Center. Come to Quail Creek for a weekend of shopping, fun, great food and a Cash Bar and featuring live entertainment by The Drift, Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Free admission and free parking