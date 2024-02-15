Welcoming the New Year Gatsby Style!

Fran Blackwell

Quail Creek knows how to party in the new year with food, drink, and dance! More than 250 guests attended the Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve party hosted by the Quail Creek Activities Department with help from the Activities Council.

The Trouble Brewin’ band with Bill and Will Foraker kept people on the dance floor all night long, including a three-song encore! As Pam Rodgers, a member of the Activates Council, was heard to say, “I’ve never been to an event where no one left the dance floor until after the encore!”

The food was fabulous, with passed appetizers and numerous food stations, including oysters, shrimp, roast beef, salmon, and chicken marsala. Guests also enjoyed three dessert bars and a champagne toast!

Armando Alvarez summed up the night perfectly: “A little party never killed anyone!”